IMO Approves Guidelines to Curb Fraudulent Ship Registrations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

​IMO's Legal Committee met between April 13 and 17 at IMO headquarters in London. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO has approved new guidelines to strengthen ship registration processes and tackle the growing issue of fraudulent flag use.

The guidelines set out practical steps for flag states to improve due diligence, verify ownership records, and tighten oversight of registry procedures, IMO said in a statement on its website on April 17.

It was approved at the 113th session of IMO’s Legal Committee held in London between April 13-17.

The move comes as cases of false flagging continue to climb.

The committee said 529 ships were found to be operating under false flags over the past year, with nearly 40 countries affected.

"Nearly 40 Member States had seen cases of their flags being fraudulently used by criminal groups without their knowledge or consent," it said.

Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General at IMO, said the development was “a welcome step” towards ensuring stronger ship registration systems, supporting safety, environmental protection, and seafarer welfare.

The committee also highlighted wider concerns, including a surge in seafarer abandonment cases and gaps in liability frameworks for alternative fuels, with further work planned in both areas.