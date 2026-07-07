Dan-Bunkering Sales Volumes Gained 5% in 2025/26

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Claus Bulch Klausen is CEO of Dan-Bunkering. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering saw its bunker volumes jump by more than 5% last year, while alternative fuel orders surged.

The company saw $36.4 million of earnings before tax and revenue of $3.1 billion in the year to April 30, it said in a results statement on Tuesday.

The firm did not publicly release results for the 2024/25 financial year. In 2023/24 it saw pre-tax earnings of $47 million and revenues of $3.8 billion.

"This year has shown that when uncertainty increases - whether through supply disruptions, rising price volatility or geopolitical developments - our customers value trusted partnerships more than ever," Claus Bulch Klausen, CEO of Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

“ We are seeing growing interest from customers who are preparing for a more diverse fuel landscape Claus Bulch Klausen

"At the same time, we have had a strong focus on the wellbeing of our colleagues and their families in Dubai and across the region.

"This year's result reflects the commitment and professionalism our colleagues demonstrate every day."

While the firm's total volumes gained more than 5% on the year, alternative fuel orders increased by about 50%, the company said.

"We are seeing growing interest from customers who are preparing for a more diverse fuel landscape," Klausen said.

"Our role is to help them understand their options and provide the expertise they need to make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve."