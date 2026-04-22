Wartsila to Supply Fuel Gas Systems for Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The order was booked in Q1 2026. Image Credit: Wartsila

Finnish technology group Wartsila has secured a contract to supply cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems for two new midsize ammonia-fuelled carriers.

The vessels, each with 51,350 m3 capacity, are being built at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering in China for a joint venture between Navigator Gas and Norway-based Amon Maritime, the firm said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The order was booked in Q1 2026.

Wartsila Gas Solutions systems will enable the ships to operate on ammonia using both two-stroke and four-stroke dual-fuel engines.

The vessels will also be capable of carrying LPG.

The company said ammonia is emerging as a carbon-free marine fuel as the industry looks to decarbonise operations.

Equipment delivery is scheduled for Q3 2027.