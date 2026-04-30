The company has appointed Thomas Wittlin as its new CEO.

Thomas Wittlin is the new CEO of GLO Marine. Image Credit: GLO Marine

Marine engineering firm GLO Marine has appointed Thomas Wittlin as CEO effective Q2 2026.

Wittlin brings over 25 years of experience across shipyard operations and maritime business development, the company said in an email statement on Wednesday.

He previously spent nearly 11 years at Grand Bahama Shipyard and later built a global shipyard network through IMBC and Docking Partner.

The company said it is shifting from retrofit-led projects to larger, integrated contracts in the €3–10 million range, supported by in-house production.

A marine integration facility in Galați, Romania, is set to launch in January 2027.

GLO Marine also plans regional expansion into the Middle East and will establish a Board of Directors as project scale and complexity increase.