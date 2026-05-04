Shipping bodies say MEPC 84 talks were constructive, but urge governments to agree on a global framework to unlock decarbonisation investments.

MEPC 84 meeting was held in London last week. Image Credit: IMO

Shipping industry groups have urged governments to accelerate efforts towards a global decarbonisation deal after the MEPC 84 meeting ended without agreement on the draft Net-Zero Framework (NZF).

Talks in London revisited the proposed framework aimed at cutting GHG emissions from international shipping, following an extraordinary session last October that also failed to secure adoption despite a draft text agreed in April 2025.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) welcomed the tone of the discussions but said key differences persist, it said in an email statement on Friday.

“The constructive dialogue that has taken place this week is hugely welcome, although it is clear that many Member States are still unable to adopt a global regulatory framework unless further adjustments are made,” Thomas A Kazakos, Secretary General of ICS, said.

The liner industry has already invested $150 billion in new dual fuel ships that have the potential to abate its emissions — WSC

“The shipping industry is fully committed to achieving the ambitions of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy and has already delivered substantial GHG emissions reductions.

“ It is vital that governments move towards adoption of a comprehensive fit-for-purpose global framework as soon as possible to enable the industry to further accelerate its rapid transition to alternative energy sources.”

The World Shipping Council (WSC) echoed the call for progress, highlighting the scale of industry investment already at stake.

“These are complex and, at times, difficult discussions. But continued engagement from governments is essential to keep progress moving,” Joe Kramek, CEO of WSC, said.

“The liner industry has already invested $150 billion in new dual-fuel ships that have the potential to abate its emissions.

It is vital that governments move towards adoption of a comprehensive fit-for-purpose global framework — ICS

“But realizing these emissions reductions depend on agreeing upon an effective global framework,” Joe Kramek said.

Both groups warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in a fragmented patchwork of regional measures, increasing costs and reducing efficiency.

Despite the lack of political consensus, MEPC 84 made technical progress, including updates to emissions monitoring guidelines, the NOx Technical Code, and initial work on onboard carbon capture and biofuel guidance.

Industry bodies welcomed the decision to continue negotiations in September, with ICS stating it would contribute ideas to help secure broader support among Member States.