The firm's additive is designed to improve bunker fuel efficiency, with reported fuel savings of up to 5%.

The additive is designed to improve bunker fuel efficiency. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel additive firm Sulnox saw its product sales volume rise by 73.1% year on year in the first quarter of its financial year.

The increase was driven by repeat and expanding sales to existing marine customers as well as new clients, the company said in an emailed update on Monday.

Revenue for the three months to June 30 rose by 53.8% to £804,600, from £522,600 a year earlier.

During the quarter, Sulnox signed its largest supply agreement to date, a four-year deal with Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) covering 1.2 million litres of Sulnox Eco.

The product helps to improve bunker fuel efficiency, claiming it can deliver up to 5% of fuel savings.

Sulnox also raised £2 million during the quarter and ended June with an unaudited cash balance of £1.53 million.

The company said sales had continued strongly into the second quarter.