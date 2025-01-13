EPS Partners With SulNOx to Improve Bunker Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SulNOx claims the additive can deliver up to 5% of fuel savings with HSFO and B30 bio blends. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based shipping firm Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has entered into an agreement with London-based SulNOx for both an investment in the company and the adoption of its additive product, SulNOxEco.



EPS will use the fuel additive on at least 30 of its vessels for a period of 18 months and provide SulNOx with results of its evaluation, which will help the company to market the products, SulNOx said on its website on Monday.



Additionally, through its strategic shareholding in SulNOx, EPS will collaborate with the company to promote and introduce the additive to other shipping firms.



"The Agreement itself will generate significant revenue and secure committed minimum product volumes of 250,000 litres," SulNOx said.

The fuel additive improves combustion, which results in lower bunker fuel consumption and improves vessel's engine performance. SulNOx claims the additive can deliver up to 5% of fuel savings with HSFO and B30 bio blends.