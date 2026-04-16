IBIA Announces New York as Location for 2026 Annual Convention

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New York is one of the most significant bunkering locations in the US. File Image / Pixabay

IBIA has announced New York as the location for this year's annual convention in November.

The IBIA Annual Convention 2026 will be hosted in New York from November 10-12, IBIA said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The organisation had previously only said the event would be held in the Americas.

"At a time of rapid transformation across the marine energy landscape, bringing our international community to one of the world’s most dynamic commercial hubs signals more than a change in location," IBIA said.

"It reflects where conversations are heading, where markets are evolving, and where new opportunities are emerging."

The IBIA convention moves location every year to allow for every region covered by the industry body to be represented in its events schedule. It was last hosted in the Americas in 2022, in Houston, before moving to Dubai in 2023, Athens in 2024 and Hong Kong in 2025.