IE WEEK: IBIA Convention to Return to Americas in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA hosted 1,200 industry stakeholders at its annual dinner in London on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IBIA Annual Convention, one of the biggest events in the bunker industry's calendar, is set to return to the Americas in 2026 for the first time in four years.

The IBIA Annual Convention 2026 will be hosted somewhere in the Americas in November 2026, Alexander Prokopakis, executive director of IBIA, said at the organisation's annual dinner in London on Monday at the start of IE Week.

"The exact time and place will be announced soon," he said.

The IBIA convention moves location every year to allow for every region covered by the industry body to be represented in its events schedule. It was last hosted in the Americas in 2022, in Houston, before moving to Dubai in 2023, Athens in 2024 and Hong Kong in 2025.

The US has a range of significant Americas bunkering locations, with Houston, New York and Los Angeles all playing large roles in the global market. Further afield in the region, Panama is a global hub for bunkering, and Brazil, a range of Caribbean countries and Vancouver could also be attractive options for an industry event.