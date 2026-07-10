Law Firm Simms Showers Adds Two US Navy Veterans to Staff

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tom Brown has joined the company as partner and Josh Keyser as associate. Image Credit: Simms Showers

Maritime law firm Simms Showers LLP has added two new lawyers to its staff.

Tom Brown has joined the company as partner and Josh Keyser as associate, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Brown was previously senor counsel for the US Department of Justice's aviation and admiralty section, as well as serving as a captain in the US Navy Reserve's Office of the Judge Advocate General.

"His experience involves major vessel collisions, aviation disasters, government contracts, cargo losses, charter disputes, shipboard fires, heavylift claims, shipyard claims, environmental claims, and other large personal injury and wrongful death claims," the company representative said.

Keyser previously served as a surface warfare officer with the US Navy and as intermodal logistics coordinator for container line CMA CGM.

"He was selected to serve as judicial law clerk to the Honorable Mark W. Carmean, Circuit Court for Calvert County, Maryland, and the Honorable E. Gregory Wells, Chief Judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland," the representative said.

"Before joining Simms Showers he was a litigation Associate with another leading Baltimore law firm."