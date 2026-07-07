Burando Energies Hires Senior Bunker Trader to Lead Latin America Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Paola Prieto, Senior Bunker, Burando Energies. Image Credit: Burando Energies

Burando Energies has hired Paola Prieto as Senior Bunker Trader, with responsibility for leading the company's commercial expansion across Latin America market.

Prieto brings eight years of bunker industry experience to the role.

She spent five years as Bunker Trader at Dan-Bunkering and previously held a position as Marine Fuel Trader at Praxis Energy Agents before stepping away from the industry for an intentional break.

"I am delighted to be working with Paola. She is an exceptional trader who brings great energy, expertise and commercial insight to the team," said William Cline, Managing Director at Burando Energies.

"She knows our business, shares our values and has always placed customers at the centre of everything she does."

I addition to her role within the Latin America market, Prieto said he would also be supporting customers and partners throughout the Caribbean and the United States.

"I am excited to re-enter the bunker industry with the talented team at Burando Energies," she said.

I am very happy to bring my experience to an industry I truly enjoy, to strengthen valuable partnerships and to contribute to a market that never stops moving. I look forward to reconnecting with familiar faces and building new relationships across Latin America and beyond."

In April, Burando Energies had appointed Valerie Ahrens as its head of methanol.