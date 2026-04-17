Port of Long Beach Sees 5.2% Year-on-Year Drop in Container Throughput in March

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Long Beach is the top container port in the US. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Long Beach, the largest container port in the US, saw a 5.2% drop in container throughput last month.

The port handled 774,935 TEU last month, down by 5.2% on the year, the Port of Long Beach said in an emailed statement. 2025 had been a record year for throughput at the hub.

Imports slipped by 1.6% on the year to 374,412 TEU last month, exports jumped by 0.5% to 104,554 TEU and empty container handling sank by 11.1% to 295,970 TEU.

CEO Noel Hacegaba said the decline should be attributed primarily to trade disruption from changing tariff rates, rather than the situation in the Middle East.

“Despite these global pressures, the conflict has not yet reduced cargo volumes at the Port of Long Beach,” he said in the statement.

“What we’re seeing instead is the impact of tariffs and timing and the comparison to a strong baseline the year before."