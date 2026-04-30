The company is looking for candidates with commercially minded industry professionals.

The role is based in Houston. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a senior fuel supplier in Houston, US.

The company is looking for candidates with commercially minded industry professionals with deep market understanding and the ability to build strategic relationships with customers, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage and contribute to long-term projects, including sales planning and prioritisation

Build and maintain productive relationships with industry participants and clients

Support operations and contribute to expanding market share through commercial initiatives

Negotiate and close deals in developing and executing strategies

To apply and know more about the role, click here.