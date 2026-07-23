BUNKER JOBS: Sunoco Seeks Bunker Trader in Pennsylvania

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for a bunker trader to expand its marine fuels business. Image Credit: Sunoco

Energy firm Sunoco LP is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, to expand its marine fuel business.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of experience in bunker trading or the marine fuels commercial sector, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The company lists the following duties and responsibilities:

Act as a primary commercial interface for spot and contract bunker trading activity

Own P&L generation through margin optimization, pricing strategy, and deal execution

Execute bunker transactions end-to-end: inquiry, quotation, confirmation, nomination, delivery coordination.

Manage daily market pricing, quoting, and commercial negotiations with customers

Maintain strong counterparty relationships and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders

Analyze market trends, port conditions, and pricing dynamics to inform trading decisions

Monitor and manage trade exposures including credit limits, prepayments, and margin risk

Partner closely with Commercial, Operations, Credit, and Finance teams to ensure seamless transaction execution and issue resolution

Deliver revenue and margin growth aligned with commercial strategy

Expand customer wallet share and improve retention across assigned accounts

Support new market opportunities

For more information, click here.