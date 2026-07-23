Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Sunoco Seeks Bunker Trader in Pennsylvania
Thursday July 23, 2026
The company is looking for a bunker trader to expand its marine fuels business. Image Credit: Sunoco
Energy firm Sunoco LP is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, to expand its marine fuel business.
The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of experience in bunker trading or the marine fuels commercial sector, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The company lists the following duties and responsibilities:
- Act as a primary commercial interface for spot and contract bunker trading activity
- Own P&L generation through margin optimization, pricing strategy, and deal execution
- Execute bunker transactions end-to-end: inquiry, quotation, confirmation, nomination, delivery coordination.
- Manage daily market pricing, quoting, and commercial negotiations with customers
- Maintain strong counterparty relationships and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders
- Analyze market trends, port conditions, and pricing dynamics to inform trading decisions
- Monitor and manage trade exposures including credit limits, prepayments, and margin risk
- Partner closely with Commercial, Operations, Credit, and Finance teams to ensure seamless transaction execution and issue resolution
- Deliver revenue and margin growth aligned with commercial strategy
- Expand customer wallet share and improve retention across assigned accounts
- Support new market opportunities
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