BUNKER JOBS: Sunoco Seeks Bunker Trader in Pennsylvania

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 23, 2026

Energy firm Sunoco LP is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, to expand its marine fuel business.

The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of experience in bunker trading or the marine fuels commercial sector, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.

The company lists the following duties and responsibilities:

  • Act as a primary commercial interface for spot and contract bunker trading activity
  • Own P&L generation through margin optimization, pricing strategy, and deal execution
  • Execute bunker transactions end-to-end: inquiry, quotation, confirmation, nomination, delivery coordination.
  • Manage daily market pricing, quoting, and commercial negotiations with customers
  • Maintain strong counterparty relationships and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders
  • Analyze market trends, port conditions, and pricing dynamics to inform trading decisions
  • Monitor and manage trade exposures including credit limits, prepayments, and margin risk
  • Partner closely with Commercial, Operations, Credit, and Finance teams to ensure seamless transaction execution and issue resolution
  • Deliver revenue and margin growth aligned with commercial strategy
  • Expand customer wallet share and improve retention across assigned accounts
  • Support new market opportunities

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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