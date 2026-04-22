EcoNavis to Lead US-Backed Vessel Efficiency Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The programme will test combined hydrodynamic upgrades. Image Credit: EcoNavis

Maritime technology firm EcoNavis Solutions has been selected by a US federal agency to lead a $500,000 project on hydrodynamic optimisation.

The programme will retrofit a workboat operating in the Gulf of Mexico and test how combining multiple energy-saving devices can improve performance, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Rather than assessing single technologies, the project will evaluate an integrated system aimed at reducing fuel consumption and underwater radiated noise.

EcoNavis said the upgrades could deliver around 5% bunker fuel savings and cut noise by more than three decibels.

Results will be verified through before-and-after sea trials measuring shaft power and acoustic output.

The work includes installing a twisted rudder (EcoVane), a propeller hub device (Eco Boss Cap), and modified propeller blades to reduce drag, cavitation and energy loss.

The project will begin with modelling and design optimisation, followed by installation and full-scale trials.

Partners include King Propulsion, CJR Propulsion and Oscar Propulsion.