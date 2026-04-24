Infrastructure and petroleum transshipment provider Vast Infraestrutura has tested marine biofuel from biodiesel producer Be8 for the first time on a tugboat at the Port of Acu in Brazil.
The trial was carried out with Wilson Sons and Ferroport, using Be8 BeVant biofuel developed by Be8, Vast said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
The double-distilled methyl ester biofuel that can be used as a drop-in fuel in ships and has a low acidity level, according to the Be8 website.
The fuel could cut lifecycle CO2 emissions by up to 99% compared to conventional marine diesel.
Last year, the Port of Acu saw its first HVO biofuel-powered tug operation, where all tugboats involved in a maritime manoeuvre ran on HVO biofuel.