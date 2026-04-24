The marine biofuel delivered to the tugboat is developed by biodiesel firm Be8.

Infrastructure and petroleum transshipment provider Vast Infraestrutura has tested marine biofuel from biodiesel producer Be8 for the first time on a tugboat at the Port of Acu in Brazil.

The trial was carried out with Wilson Sons and Ferroport, using Be8 BeVant biofuel developed by Be8, Vast said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The double-distilled methyl ester biofuel that can be used as a drop-in fuel in ships and has a low acidity level, according to the Be8 website.

The fuel could cut lifecycle CO2 emissions by up to 99% compared to conventional marine diesel.

Last year, the Port of Acu saw its first HVO biofuel-powered tug operation, where all tugboats involved in a maritime manoeuvre ran on HVO biofuel.