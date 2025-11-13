Brazil's Port of Açu Sees First HVO Biofuel-Powered Tug Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Five Wilson Sons tugs ran entirely on HVO in Brazil’s first operation of its kind at the Port of Açu. Image Credit: Vast

Vast Infraestrutura and Wilson Sons have carried out a first-of-its-kind operation at the Brazilian Port of Açu, with all tugboats involved in a maritime manoeuvre running on HVO biofuel.

The operation took place on October 26 at Vast’s T-Oil terminal and involved five Wilson Sons tugs operating exclusively on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), Vast said in a notification last week on its website.

The company claims the HVO biofuel can cut CO2 emissions by more than 70% on tugs powered by HVO compared to conventional marine fuel on a life cycle basis.

This latest milestone follows Brazil’s first HVO bunkering for a tug earlier this year, also carried out at Vast’s Açu Liquid Terminal (TLA).

Marine biofuel blends are steadily entering the Brazilian bunkering market.

Brazilian energy firm Petrobras also has received ISCC certification to supply biofuel bunker blends.

