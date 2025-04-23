First HVO Marine Biofuel Supplied at Brazil's Açu Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A tugboat operated by Wilson Sons was bunkered with biofuel derived from HVO. Image Credit: Vast Infraestrutura

Terminal operator Vast Infraestrutura, in partnership with Brazilian firm Efen, has completed the first supply of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO)-based marine biofuel at the Açu Liquid Terminal (TLA).

HVO marine biofuel was supplied to a tugboat, WS Rosalvo, operated by Wilson Sons, Vast Infraestrutura said in a statement on its website.

The HVO was imported by Efen and delivered at one of the TLA’s berths as part of a biofuel testing initiative.

Vast Infraestrutura claims the biofuel supplied has the potential to reduce a vessel’s CO2 emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional marine fuels.

The firm also recently signed an agreement with Be8 to develop a biofuel bunker supply at the Port of Açu, located in Rio de Janeiro.

Marine biofuel blends are steadily entering the Brazilian bunkering market.

Brazilian energy firm Petrobras also has received ISCC certification to supply biofuel bunker blends.

The company will begin offering a B24-VLSFO blend, comprising 24% biodiesel and VLSFO, at the Port of Rio Grande.