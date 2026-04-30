A 547 m safety zone for STS ammonia transfers is recommended in Singapore. Image Credit: GCMD

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has outlined progress in ammonia bunkering through a series of phased trials.

During a seminar held at Singapore Maritime Week, it presented findings from its structured approach to closing safety and operational gaps, according to a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Initial work in 2023 identified around 400 potential risks across different bunkering scenarios, all assessed as low or manageable with mitigation measures.

A 2025 pilot in the Pilbara demonstrated ship-to-ship ammonia transfers between two gas carriers, helping to validate handling procedures, safety protocols, and emergency response under real-world conditions.

In its latest phase, GCMD assessed vessel- and location-specific risks for Singapore and recommended a conservative safety zone of 547 m for transfers conducted once per year.

The organisation said no single pilot can address all gaps, with its phased work supporting the development of guidelines, training frameworks and future ammonia bunkering operations.