The project will assess hydrogen fuel cell viability for harbour vessels in one of the world's busiest ports.

A consortium including ABS, Marinteknik Shipbuilders, SeaTech Solutions International and South Korea’s Vinssen has launched a study to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered harbour craft in Singapore.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is supporting the initiative, which targets emissions reductions across a fleet of about 1,600 harbour craft.

Phase one will assess feasibility, including vessel design, optimisation, techno-economic analysis and risk.

Subject to results, a second phase could move to construction and sea trials.

The study will examine whether hydrogen systems can be deployed safely and commercially across varied operating profiles, reflecting wider industry efforts to trial alternative fuels in port operations where shorter routes offer early adoption potential.