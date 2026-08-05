Bunker Holding Group is looking to hire an oil derivatives trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with 3-5 years of experience in trading commodity derivatives, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement yesterday.
The company lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Implement effective pricing and hedging strategies to optimize client transactions and drive franchise growth.
- Develop and execute profitable trading strategies, carefully managing position size and risk across both proprietary and client deal flows.
- Carry out daily desk tasks, including marking forward curves, providing market updates, and engaging with sales colleagues.
- Share market intelligence and tactical approaches, contributing to the collective knowledge and strategic direction of the trading team.
- Assist in risk management of global trading books that include oil & gas and biofuels during Asian hours.
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