Bunker Holding Group is looking to hire an oil derivatives trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with 3-5 years of experience in trading commodity derivatives, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement yesterday.

The company lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Implement effective pricing and hedging strategies to optimize client transactions and drive franchise growth.
  • Develop and execute profitable trading strategies, carefully managing position size and risk across both proprietary and client deal flows.
  • Carry out daily desk tasks, including marking forward curves, providing market updates, and engaging with sales colleagues.
  • Share market intelligence and tactical approaches, contributing to the collective knowledge and strategic direction of the trading team.
  • Assist in risk management of global trading books that include oil & gas and biofuels during Asian hours.

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