The company is looking for candidates with 3-5 years of experience in trading commodity derivatives.

The job is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Bunker Holding Group

Bunker Holding Group is looking to hire an oil derivatives trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with 3-5 years of experience in trading commodity derivatives, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement yesterday.

The company lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Implement effective pricing and hedging strategies to optimize client transactions and drive franchise growth.

Develop and execute profitable trading strategies, carefully managing position size and risk across both proprietary and client deal flows.

Carry out daily desk tasks, including marking forward curves, providing market updates, and engaging with sales colleagues.

Share market intelligence and tactical approaches, contributing to the collective knowledge and strategic direction of the trading team.

Assist in risk management of global trading books that include oil & gas and biofuels during Asian hours.

For more information, click here.