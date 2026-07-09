Green Methanol Cargo Loaded for Marine Fuel Supply in Shanghai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel loaded at Dalian will be supplied to methanol dual-fuel ships in Shanghai. Image Credit: VTTI

A large-scale green methanol cargo has been loaded at VTTI's Dalian terminal in Northeast China for delivery to Shanghai, where it will be supplied as marine fuel.

The shipment marks the first commercial vessel loading under VTTI's long-term green methanol storage and handling contract, the firm said in a social media post on Thursday.

“This milestone represents an important step in establishing Northeast China as a key logistics hub for sustainable marine fuels,” the firm added.

“By supporting long-term green methanol storage and handling at VTTI Dalian, we are helping our partners build reliable supply chains for cleaner marine fuels while advancing VTTI’s strategy to lead in sustainable infrastructure,” Janice Kuan, Senior Vice President Commercial at VTTI, said.

VTTI Dalian is an independent public terminal at Dalian Port serving chemical producers and traders in Northeast China.

The terminal has dedicated chemical storage, four jetties capable of handling vessels of up to 50,000 DWT and multimodal transport links to support the distribution of sustainable fuels.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that 10,000 mt of methanol was delivered in Shanghai in 2025.