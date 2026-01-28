Shanghai Outpaced Singapore in Methanol Bunker Sales in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shanghai saw strong growth in LNG bunkering last year and sold more green methanol to ships than Singapore.

China's Shanghai sold more methanol bunker fuel to ships than Singapore in 2025, even as it trailed the city-state in conventional and LNG bunkering volumes.

Bonded bunker fuel volumes in Shanghai climbed by 9.5% year-on-year to 4.55 million mt in 2025, the Shanghai Municipal Office of Port Services said in a report last week, citing customs data.

About 10,000 mt of domestically produced green methanol was supplied to ships last year, compared with around 3,000 mt in Singapore.

This also marked Shanghai's first year of recorded green methanol bunkering activity, after volumes stood at zero in 2024.

At the same time, 712,000 m3 (about 320,400 mt) of LNG bunker was supplied to international ships in Shanghai's port waters in 2025, up 54% from 2024.

However, this remained below Singapore's LNG bunker sales of about 571,000 mt in 2025.

Shanghai's LNG bunkering volumes had exceeded those of Singapore in 2023, before Singapore moved ahead in subsequent years as its market expanded more rapidly.

Singapore may see more methanol bunkering activity this year.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore recently granted licences to three companies to supply methanol as bunker fuel in Singapore from January 1, 2026.