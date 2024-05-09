Shanghai Sold More LNG Bunkers Than Singapore Last Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Companies including CMA CGM and ZIM have been bunkering LNG in Shanghai. File Image / Pixabay

The Chinese port of Shanghai saw more sales of LNG as a bunker fuel than Singapore did last year.

Shanghai Port saw bonded LNG bunker sales of more than 260,000 m3 (116,220 mt) in 2023, up by 98.5% on the year, according to data from China's State Council.

Singapore registered total LNG bunker sales for the year of 110,900 mt, up from 16,300 mt in 2022.

Companies including CMA CGM and ZIM have been bunkering LNG in Shanghai, according to the State Council.

An industry source recently told Ship & Bunker that LNG bunker demand for China as a whole was around twice as high as in Singapore.

Rotterdam for now remains the largest LNG bunkering port, with total sales last year of 148,933 m3, up by 154.2% on the year.