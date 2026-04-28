The firm supplied the first ship-to-ship LNG stem to a bulker at JFE Steel's Fukuyama site in Hiroshima.

Japanese gas utility firm Osaka Gas has commenced ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Japan.

The first operation took place on April 21, when LNG was supplied from the LNG bunkering vessel Seto Azure to a dual-fuel bulk carrier at JFE Steel’s Fukuyama site in Hiroshima, it said in a press release last week.

With ship-to-ship now added alongside truck-to-ship and port-to-ship, Osaka Gas said it can offer more flexible and resilient LNG supply options to vessels.

Ship & Bunker had reported last month that the Seto Azure will begin operations this month.

It will mainly operate in Osaka Bay and the Setouchi region.

LNG is gaining traction as an alternative marine fuel, with further decarbonisation potential through synthetic fuels such as bio-LNG.