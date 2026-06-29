Pilbara Ports Plans First Ammonia Bunkering Trial at Port Hedland This Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority has confirmed plans to conduct an ammonia bunkering trial later this year. Image Credit: Pilbara Ports

Australia’s Pilbara Ports has confirmed plans to conduct its first ammonia bunkering trial at Port Hedland later this year.

This will help ensure the Pilbara is ready for ammonia-fuelled shipping with the necessary infrastructure, safety frameworks, and operational capability in place, the port authority said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The announcement follows an agreement between mining company Fortescue and shipping company CMB.TECH to deploy ammonia dual-fuel bulk carriers in the Pilbara.

"At Pilbara Ports, we're proud to be supporting this transition, with plans progressing for our first ammonia refuelling trial at the Port of Port Hedland later this year," it said.

"This work will help ensure the Pilbara is ready – with the infrastructure, safety frameworks and operational capability needed to support the next generation of cleaner vessels."

Pilbara Ports said the Fortescue-CMB.TECH agreement reflects growing global momentum behind ammonia as a marine fuel and wider efforts across the maritime industry to decarbonise supply chains.

The authority added that it will continue working with industry partners through its Pilbara Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub initiative to position the Pilbara as a leader in clean fuel adoption and maritime innovation.

In 2024, ship-to-ship ammonia transfer operations led by GCMD were conducted at Port Dampier.