The ship came to Singapore from Taiwan earlier this month.

The ship came to Singapore from Taiwan earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

A refined products and chemicals tanker was arrested in Singapore earlier this week.

The 45,600 DWT Panama-flagged tanker UOG Andros was arrested on April 28 at 2:42 PM local time on behalf of law firm LVM Law Chambers LLC, according to a list of detained vessels published by Singapore's judiciary. The ship is being held at the Sudong Special Purpose Anchorage.

The vessel is listed by Greece's United Overseas Group as part of its owned fleet.

The ship came to Singapore from Taiwan earlier this month, according to AIS data from shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The reason for the arrest was not disclosed. Such actions are typically linked to maritime claims, including disputes over unpaid bunkers or other operational services.