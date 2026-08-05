The vessel is fitted with a dual-fuel engine from WinGD.

An NYK joint venture has launched a new LNG dual-fuel carrier for China's CNOOC Group.

The 174,000 m3 ship, Greenergy River, was named yesterday at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China, NYK said in a press release on Wednesday.

The vessel is the first of six LNG carriers that Huajing LNG Transport (HLT) will deploy for CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading & Marketing.

HLT is a joint venture between NYK, CNOOC's Singapore trading arm, CETS Investment Management and China Merchants Energy Shipping.

The vessel is also the first China-built LNG carrier involving NYK to operate under a long-term charter with a Chinese customer.

Greenergy River is scheduled to begin transporting LNG sourced by CNOOC from global suppliers to China this month.

The ship is equipped with a WinGD dual-fuel engine capable of running on LNG or conventional marine fuels.