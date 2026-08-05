An NYK joint venture has launched a new LNG dual-fuel carrier for China's CNOOC Group.
The 174,000 m3 ship, Greenergy River, was named yesterday at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China, NYK said in a press release on Wednesday.
The vessel is the first of six LNG carriers that Huajing LNG Transport (HLT) will deploy for CNOOC Gas and Power Singapore Trading & Marketing.
HLT is a joint venture between NYK, CNOOC's Singapore trading arm, CETS Investment Management and China Merchants Energy Shipping.
The vessel is also the first China-built LNG carrier involving NYK to operate under a long-term charter with a Chinese customer.
Greenergy River is scheduled to begin transporting LNG sourced by CNOOC from global suppliers to China this month.
The ship is equipped with a WinGD dual-fuel engine capable of running on LNG or conventional marine fuels.