NYK Plans Onboard Carbon Capture Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firms will test the technologies on board the coal carrier Pirika Moshiri Maru. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK is planning to launch a demonstration project for onboard carbon capture and storage technologies.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hokkaido Electric Power Co to initiate the project, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The companies plan to conduct studies between now and 2028 on the design and operation of demonstration equipment to be installed on the coal carrier Pirika Moshiri Maru, which is owned by NYK and operated for HEPCO. The studies will also include looking at methods for unloading CO2 and avenues for its use.

"Through the joint studies conducted under this MoU, NYK aims to deepen its knowledge of OCCS technologies and pave the way for their broader social implementation, contributing significantly to the realization of a decarbonized society," the company said.