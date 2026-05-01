Itochu plans to use the fuel to support its future ammonia bunkering operations in Singapore.

Japanese firm Itochu Corporation has signed a long-term agreement with India’s L&T Energy GreenTech Ltd, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, for the supply of green ammonia for bunkering purposes.

Under the deal, L&T subsidiary will supply 300,000 mt/year of green ammonia from its proposed facility at Kandla in the Indian state of Gujarat on a long-term take-or-pay basis, L&T said in a press release last week.

The agreement builds on a joint development deal signed in July 2025 and marks a move towards securing firm demand for the project.

Itochu plans to use the fuel to support its ammonia bunkering business, including operations in Singapore, as it develops a global supply network.

The deal also supports LTEGL’s strategy to scale its green hydrogen and derivatives platform and position Kandla as an export hub for low-carbon fuels.