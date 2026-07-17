New QatarEnergy LNG Dual-Fuel Carrier Named in South Korea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 174,000 m3 dual-fuel vessel - Halwan. Image Credit: K Line

A joint venture led by Japanese shipping company K Line has named the ninth dual-fuel LNG carrier built for QatarEnergy.

The 174,000 m3 vessel, Halwan, was named during a ceremony at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in South Korea on Tuesday, K Line said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

QatarEnergy, Qatar's state-owned energy company and one of the world's largest LNG exporters, will deploy Halwan in its global LNG transportation fleet.

The vessel is the second of three in the 12-ship series that will be managed by the K Line group.

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel engines from WinGD capable of running on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

LNG emits less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but its methane emissions - a potent GHG gas - undermine some of the green credentials of LNG-fuelled ships.

As regulations tighten, bio-LNG is emerging as a potential drop-in alternative that can further lower emissions while using existing LNG infrastructure.

The joint venture comprises K Line, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), China LNG Shipping (Holdings) and Malaysia's MISC Berhad.