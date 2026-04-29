The project aims to cater to bunker demand from dual-fuel methanol ships.

The project aims to cater to bunker demand from dual-fuel methanol ships. File Image / Pixabay

China-based green energy developer Guangdong Liquid Sunshine plans to build a 75,000 mt/year bio-methanol plant in Guangxi Province.

The facility will be located in Tiandong County and is expected to begin construction later this year, Johnson Matthey said in a statement on its website on Monday.

It marks the company’s first commercial-scale bio-methanol project and forms part of a broader push to scale up low-carbon fuel production.

Johnson Matthey has been selected as the technology partner and will provide methanol synthesis technology to convert gasified biomass into bio-methanol.

The project is also positioned to support early maritime decarbonisation efforts, with green methanol increasingly seen as a viable alternative marine fuel.

Bio-methanol is a cleaner alternative to grey methanol produced from fossil feedstocks such as natural gas or coal, as it is derived from biomass waste.

A potential second phase could further expand output by producing e-methanol using captured carbon dioxide and hydrogen, increasing low-carbon fuel capacity without additional biomass feedstock.