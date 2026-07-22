BUNKER JOBS: PIL Seeks Senior Manager-Marine Fuel in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 22, 2026

Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) is seeking to hire a senior manager, marine fuel services, in Singapore.

The company is seeking candidates with a minimum of 10 years of experience in bunkering or the shipping/energy sector, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The role carries the following requirements:

  • Degree in Maritime Studies, Business, Supply Chain, Engineering, or related field.
  • Minimum 10 years’ experience in marine fuels, bunkering, or related shipping/energy sectors
  • Strong commercial acumen with proven success in global fleet fuel procurement, vendor negotiations, and contract management.
  • In-depth understanding of marine fuel markets, supply chain dynamics, and evolving decarbonization/regulatory landscape.
  • Experience managing global supply portfolios and optimizing cost-reliability trade-offs for ship operations.
  • Excellent communication, stakeholder management, and decision-making skills, with the ability to provide clear, data-driven insights to senior leadership.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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