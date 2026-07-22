BUNKER JOBS: PIL Seeks Senior Manager-Marine Fuel in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Singapore. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) is seeking to hire a senior manager, marine fuel services, in Singapore.

The company is seeking candidates with a minimum of 10 years of experience in bunkering or the shipping/energy sector, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The role carries the following requirements:

Degree in Maritime Studies, Business, Supply Chain, Engineering, or related field.

Minimum 10 years’ experience in marine fuels, bunkering, or related shipping/energy sectors

Strong commercial acumen with proven success in global fleet fuel procurement, vendor negotiations, and contract management.

In-depth understanding of marine fuel markets, supply chain dynamics, and evolving decarbonization/regulatory landscape.

Experience managing global supply portfolios and optimizing cost-reliability trade-offs for ship operations.

Excellent communication, stakeholder management, and decision-making skills, with the ability to provide clear, data-driven insights to senior leadership.

For more information, click here.