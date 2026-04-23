Japanese Trio to Trial Ammonia Bunkering in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project seeks to test ship-to-ship ammonia marine fuel supply. File Image / Pixabay

Sumitomo Corporation, alongside Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), has secured backing for a demonstration project to supply ammonia as marine fuel in Singapore.

The project is supported under a Japanese government-funded initiative through the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, NYK said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

It will see the partners conduct ship-to-ship (STS) ammonia bunkering trials using a dedicated bunkering vessel that meets Singapore’s regulatory requirements.

The demonstration aims to establish operational procedures and safety standards needed for future commercial ammonia bunkering.

While ammonia is widely traded globally for fertilisers and chemicals, its use as a marine fuel introduces additional safety and handling challenges due to its toxicity.

Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, is seen as a key testing ground given its infrastructure and regulatory framework.

The partners said the project will assess supply systems, operational risks and environmental factors to support the development of scalable ammonia fuel supply.

The companies added that insights from the project are expected to support the eventual rollout of commercial ammonia bunkering services