A Cosco container ship was bunkered with 503 mt of locally produced green methanol.

A Cosco container ship was bunkered with 503 mt of green methanol. File Image / Pixabay

China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has carried out its first ship-to-ship (STS) green methanol bunkering operation.

The bunkering was carried out on April 22 at Meishan port area, where a Cosco container ship was bunkered with locally produced green methanol, China Marine Bunker (Petrochina) said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The operation saw 503 mt of green methanol supplied to a 20,000 TEU container ship - Cosco Shipping Libra.

It also marked the first STS green methanol bunkering for China Marine Bunker (Petrochina).

Zhoushan has been steadily upgrading its bunker supply in recent years while expanding into alternative and low-carbon fuels.

In January 2026, the port issued its first licence to supply methanol to international ships to Zhejiang Free Trade Zone PetroChina Fuel Oil Co.