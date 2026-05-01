The company's operations are mainly concentrated in key Pakistani ports.

Orion Bunkers has a fleet of four self-propelled bunker barges. Image Credit: Orion Bunkers

Orion Bunkers DMCC is a physical bunker supplier engaged in the provision of marine fuel to foreign-flagged vessels calling at ports in Pakistan.

The company was established in 2022 as part of a strategic expansion and continuation of a business legacy that began in 2004 under the name Orion Bunkers LLC. Over time, the business evolved and

rebranded as Orion Bunkers Limited in 2016 before establishing Orion Bunkers DMCC to enhance international exposure and cater to a broader global client base.

The company focuses on marine fuel supply, with its core business involving the procurement, storage, and delivery of marine fuels to various types of vessels, including commercial shipping fleets.

Orion Bunkers DMCC supplies fuels in accordance with ISO 8217:2010 specifications, with its primary products including 0.50% sulfur VLSFO (RMG 180) and 0.1% sulfur LSMGO (DMA).

Operationally, the company maintains a strong logistics and supply chain framework supported by its fleet of self-propelled bunker barges with a pumping capacity ranging between 120-180 mt/hour.

The barges are the following:

Orion I ( 200 mt of VLSFO capacity)

of VLSFO capacity) Orion II ( 200 mt of LSMGO capacity)

of LSMGO capacity) Orion VII ( 400 mt of VLSFO capacity)

of VLSFO capacity) Falcon (600 mt of VLSFO capacity)

The company’s operations are mainly concentrated in key Pakistani ports, where it has established a solid presence, and bills itself as having a reputation for dependable delivery and service quality.

The management of Orion Bunkers DMCC comprises experienced professionals with significant expertise in the marine fuel and shipping sectors. The firm's two co-founders are Malik Qutab Sher and Muhammad Arshad, and its directors are Adil Sher and Zishan Arshad.

The company's operations are mainly concentrated in key Pakistani ports

The company serves a diverse client base that includes both local and international shipping companies.

"Through consistent service delivery and reliability, Orion Bunkers DMCC has built long-standing relationships within the global maritime community," a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"Its ability to meet client requirements efficiently has contributed to its strong market position in Pakistan."

From a risk perspective, the company characterises itself as fitting within a low to medium risk profile. This assessment is based on its established operational history dating back to 2004, stable business model, and recognized presence in the regional bunkering market.

Financial and banking information, including details of banking relationships, audited financial statements, and trade references, can be provided separately upon request to support further due diligence requirements. The company maintains standard financial practices in line with industry norms.

For further information or verification, Orion Bunkers DMCC can be contacted via email at [email protected] or through its official website at www.orion-bunkers.com.