Chemical Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came to Singapore from Kolkata earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

A chemicals tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The 46,000 DWT supersegregator tanker Ddelphinus 12 was arrested at 11:42 PM local time on April 18, according to a list of detained vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm Ming Law Asia LLC, and the ship is being held at the Eastern Special Purpose Anchorage A.

The ship's commercial controller is listed as Delta Delphinus JSC in Vietnam, according to data from shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The ship came to Singapore from Kolkata earlier this month.

The reason for the arrest was not disclosed. Such actions are typically linked to maritime claims, including disputes over unpaid bunkers or other operational services.