Oilmar Appoints Senior Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shawn Ho has joined as a senior manager. Image Credit: Oilmar

Bunker firm Oilmar FZCO has appointed a new senior manager, business development & bunker trading in Singapore.

Shawn Ho has joined as a senior manager at the firm’s trading department in Singapore this month, Oilmar said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Before joining Oilmar, he served as bunker manager at Adani Group in Singapore from July 2022 to last month. Earlier, he spent more than 11 years at Toyota Tsusho Petroleum as a bunker supplier and trader.

“With over 15 years of experience in the petroleum industry, including 11 years with Toyota Tsusho Petroleum and 4 years with Adani Global, Shawn has built an impressive career specializing in bunker trading, operations, market analysis, and risk management,” the company said.

Last week, Oilmar appointed Steff Tan as a marine fuels trader in Singapore.