K Line Unit Orders Second Electric Tugboat for Tokyo Bay Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel's construction is expected to be completed in July 2028. Image Credit: K Line

Daito Corporation, a subsidiary of Japanese shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), has decided to build its second electric tugboat for towage operations in Tokyo Bay.

The 260 GT EV Tugboat No. 2 will feature a 4,400 PS electric motor, a DC power distribution system and a condition monitoring system to optimise power supply and reduce fossil fuel use, K Line said in a press release on Thursday.

It is intended to become a standard model for future electric tugboats.

The project has been selected for Japan's government-backed Innovative Navigation Efficiency and Transition to Non-Fossil Energy for Coastal Shipping subsidy programme.

The vessel will be built by Hongawara Shipyard Co, with Kawasaki Heavy Industries supplying the propulsion and control systems.

The tugboat is scheduled for completion in July 2028. Alongside EV Tugboat No. 1, which is expected to enter service earlier, it will provide towage services for ships calling at Tokyo Bay ports and support the development of Japan's carbon-neutral ports.