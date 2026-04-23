Monjasa Sees Increased Bunker Demand in West Africa Amid Hormuz Disruptions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering vessels of Monjasa. Image Credit: Monjasa

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are reshaping global bunker demand, with global marine fuel supplier Monjasa reporting a significant uptick in activity across West Africa.

Demand has risen sharply since the Iran crisis escalated, particularly in Walvis Bay and Lome, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“The increase is mainly driven by availability issues following disruptions at major bunker hubs such as Fujairah rather than more vessels re-routing,” Casper Borgen, General Manager at Monjasa Middle East & Africa, said.

He noted that the sudden imbalance between supply and demand initially posed challenges, but Monjasa has since aligned its logistics and eight-vessel bunker fleet to handle the increased activity, while continuing to optimise operations.

The company added that availability of key fuel grades, VLSFO, MGO and HSFO, remains stable, supported by a mix of local sourcing contracts and additional imports.