BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Head of Commercial Academy in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Global marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a leader for its new commercial academy in Middelfart.

"We are establishing a Commercial Academy to ensure that every commercial employee has the skills, mindset, and tools required to perform effectively in a rapidly changing market environment," the company said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

"As Head of Commercial Academy, you will design, build, and lead a global learning environment across Sales, Operations, and GRM.

"The Academy will serve as the foundation for onboarding, professional development, specialisation, and leadership development across the commercial organisation."

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in learning and development, commercial excellence, sales enablement, talent development or commercial leadership.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish learning journeys across commercial functions

Own and develop Trader Programs (introduction, sales process and compliance)

Create specialization tracks across segments, products, and services

Develop leadership, coaching, and change management skills

Support the development of future commercial leaders

Partner with Commercial Leadership, HR and business experts

For more information, click here.