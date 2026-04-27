Thomas Bondesen has joined the firm this month as a bunker trader.

Thomas Bondesen has joined the firm this month as a bunker trader. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has hired a new bunker trader in Denmark.

The company has appointed Thomas Bondesen as the new bunker trader, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Bondesen most recently worked at Bunker Holding as a technical specialist from May 2023 to March 2026.

“I chose Malik because of its strong growth journey and the opportunity to combine in-depth sector knowledge with trading. I’m looking forward to contributing to Malik Supply’s offshore setup and supporting continued growth and performance,” he said.

The group has also appointed Christian Ramsdal as new head of technology this month.

Ramsdal previously worked at Imerys from 2018 to last month, starting as IT systems director and recently serving as global infrastructure security engineer.

“I’m looking forward to helping take our IT/OT setup and security to the next level, so we can support the business even better as we continue to scale,” he said.