Harbour Tug Bunkered with HVO100 at London Gateway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The switch from marine diesel to HVO is expected to cut the tug's CO2 emissions by up to 700 mt/year. Image Credit: DP World

A harbour tug has been bunkered with HVO100 (100% hydrotreated vegetable oil) for the first time at London Gateway as part of a joint initiative by DP World and towage company Svitzer.

The HVO fuel was supplied to a tug operated by Svitzer Thames, which assists some of the world's largest container ships calling at the UK port, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

DP World said replacing conventional marine diesel with HVO could reduce the tug's carbon dioxide emissions by up to 700 mt/year.

The fuel can also improve local air quality by lowering emissions from port operations.

The bunkering forms part of DP World's Carbon Inset Programme Trial, which aims to increase the use of lower-emissions fuels across its operations.

The company said the move will also help customers reduce scope 3 emissions and support their supply chain sustainability goals.