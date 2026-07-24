EU Expands Russia Shadow Fleet Sanctions to Bunkering Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The EU has added 41 more vessels to the sanctions list. File Image / Pixabay

The EU has expanded its sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet to include vessels providing bunkering and other support services, as part of its 21st sanctions package announced on Thursday.

The move broadens existing restrictions beyond oil tankers carrying Russian crude, targeting ships that help keep the shadow fleet operating despite Western sanctions.

The package also adds 41 vessels to the EU's sanctions list, bringing the total number of designated ships to 673.

The bloc also sanctioned companies and individuals supporting the shadow fleet, including, for the first time, a crewing agency linked to its operations.

Alongside the shipping measures, the EU introduced new requirements for the sale of LNG tankers.

Sellers must now notify authorities of LNG tanker sales, while the legislation also creates a legal basis for future restrictions on sales of LNG tankers to Russian individuals and companies to reduce the risk of vessels being diverted for Russian use.

The measures form part of a broader sanctions package aimed at reducing Russia's energy revenues and limiting its ability to circumvent existing restrictions through maritime transport.