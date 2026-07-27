The project aims to provide shore power to vessels calling at Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals from 2030.

The project aims to provide shore power to vessels calling at Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals from 2030. Image Credit: RST

Rotterdam Shore Power (RSP) and Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals (RST) have signed a cooperation agreement to develop shore power facilities at the RST terminal.

The partners will work together over the coming months to advance the project, with the aim of making shore power available to vessels calling at the terminal from 2030, RST said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The project will help RST comply with the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation, which requires EU ports to provide shore-side electricity for certain ships, while supporting cleaner and more sustainable port operations.

Shore power enables vessels to meet their electricity needs from the onshore grid while alongside, reducing the need to run auxiliary engines in port.

However, the climate benefit of shore power also depends on whether the electricity supplied is generated from renewable sources.

The companies said they will work with project partners to deliver the shore power project.