Eleven Energy Hires Global Head of Trading in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cheverall previously worked for Shipergy as head of trading in London. Image Credit: Eleven Energy

Marine fuel trading firm Eleven Energy has hired a global head of trading in London.

Daniel Cheverall has joined the Saudi firm as global head of trading in London as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Cheverall previously worked for Shipergy as head of trading in London from January 2024 to last month.

He earlier worked for Aurora Marine Fuels from 2019 to 2024, and for Integr8 Fuels from 2014 to 2019.

"Bringing Dan into Eleven Energy is a genuinely special moment for a number of reasons," Chris Todd, CEO of Eleven Energy, said in a LinkedIn post.

"From a business perspective, the experience, network, and leadership he brings are, in my view, truly unmatched and will add significant value as we continue to build and expand."