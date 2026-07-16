US Hits Tanker Bound for Iran as Naval Blockade Resumes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The blockade resumed at 4 PM ET on Tuesday following an order from President Donald Trump. Image Credit: CENTCOM

US forces struck a tanker bound for Iran on Wednesday, just a day after reimposing a naval blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.

Curacao-flagged unladen tanker, M/T Belma, was disabled while transiting international waters toward Kharg Island, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a social media post today.

“The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade,” CENTCOM said.

“A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.”

The military added that it also redirected two ships that were heading or leaving Iran.

The blockade resumed at 4 PM ET on Tuesday following an order from President Donald Trump.

It had previously been in effect from April 13 to June 18 before being lifted after US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a framework to end the conflict.

During the last blockade, US forces had hit nine ships linked to Iran.