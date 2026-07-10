TT-Line Orders Second LNG-Hybrid Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessels will operate on the Baltic Sea. Image Credit: TT-Line

Shipping firm TT-Line has ordered a second ferry to feature an LNG-hybrid propulsion system.

As its sister vessel announced in late 2025, the new ferry will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing, the firm said in an emailed update on Friday.

The first ship is expected to enter service on the Baltic Sea before summer 2030.

Each vessel will carry up to 930 passengers, offer 5,400 lane metres of freight capacity and feature an LNG-hybrid propulsion system paired with a 5.5-10 MWh battery energy storage system.

The design also includes upgraded shore power capability for high-capacity battery charging and allows for future fully electric operation through expandable battery capacity.

“The order of a second Green Ship 2.0 demonstrates TT-Line's long-term commitment to provide efficient and state of the art transport solutions in the Baltic Sea between Sweden, Germany, Poland and Lithuania,” Bernhard Termühlen, CEO of TT-Line, said.

In March, the company's ferry bunkered LNG at Klaipeda Port in Lithuania.