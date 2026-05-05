Iran is attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while the US assists stranded vessels.

A vessel has reportedly caught fire off Mina Saqr in the UAE on Monday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened about 14 nautical miles west of Mina Saqr at 14:21 UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post on Monday, citing a third-party source.

“UKMTO received information from a third party that a vessel was on fire and requesting vessels in the vicinity to keep a safe distance from it, it added.

“The cause of the fire has not been verified at this time.”

The incident comes as tensions escalate despite a US-Iran temporary ceasefire, with a surge in attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz raising concerns the truce may be unravelling.

It comes after the US said it would assist stranded ships in passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a move Iran has opposed.

On Sunday, a tanker was struck by unknown projectiles off the coast of Fujairah.