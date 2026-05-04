The incident happened about 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah at 19:40 UTC on Sunday.

The incident happened about 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tanker has reportedly been struck by unknown projectiles off Fujairah, UAE, on Sunday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened about 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah at 19:40 UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post today.

“A tanker has reported being hit by unknown projectiles.

“All crew reported safe.

“No environmental impact reported.”

The attack adds fresh tension to the Strait of Hormuz region, with the US and Iran having previously announced a temporary ceasefire, raising concerns over potential renewed instability affecting key oil trade routes.

A bulker also came under attack by small boats on Sunday morning.